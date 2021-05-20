The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

THG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.78. 976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

