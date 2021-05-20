The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

