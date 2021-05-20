The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at DA Davidson

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.52.

NYSE HD opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

