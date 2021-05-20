The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $345.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.52.

Shares of HD opened at $314.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

