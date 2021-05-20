The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $767.83 million, a PE ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

