The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

OMC opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

