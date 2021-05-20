The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $217.42 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

