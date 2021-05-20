The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

