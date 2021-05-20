The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,987 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

