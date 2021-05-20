The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,344 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PTC by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,448 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.