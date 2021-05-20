The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

