The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.46 million.

SHYF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. 7,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,091. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -463.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

