The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.13.

TD stock opened at C$87.59 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$54.80 and a twelve month high of C$88.84. The firm has a market cap of C$159.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

