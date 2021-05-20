The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

