The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 236.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $734,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

