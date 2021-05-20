Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

