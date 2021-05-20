Theta Fuel Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $66.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.00291164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.