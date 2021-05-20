Thisoption Price Tops $0.11 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 63.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $618,578.10 and approximately $94.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

