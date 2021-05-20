ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

