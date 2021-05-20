Tiptree Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Tiptree news, Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,052.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

