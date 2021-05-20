Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). 1,530,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,113,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.