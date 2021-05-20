Todd Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.