Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,644 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.71 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.