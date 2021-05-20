Todd Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

