Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $20.93 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,925,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

