Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 9,238 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

