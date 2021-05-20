Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

