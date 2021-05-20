Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) PT Raised to GBX 100

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

TPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.94 million and a PE ratio of -18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.