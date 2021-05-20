Tornado Cash Price Tops $57.53 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.53 or 0.00137479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $38.17 million and $7.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00459094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00207000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004240 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01015688 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035230 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,384 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

