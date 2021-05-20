Tornado Price Down 26.3% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $66.48 or 0.00163379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $398,882.38 and approximately $389,648.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00440230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00216170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00969990 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034076 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

