Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 357 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

