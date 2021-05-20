Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,987.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

