Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

