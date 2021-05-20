Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 251,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

