Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

COUP stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.29. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.66 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

