Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $43,907.63 and $60.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00421894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00219125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.01002243 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars.

