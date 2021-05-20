Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TOU opened at C$29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

