Traders Buy High Volume of Darling Ingredients Put Options (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,763 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the average daily volume of 107 put options.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

