TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,058 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of TransUnion worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,501 shares of company stock worth $6,486,103 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

