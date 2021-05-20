Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVPKF. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

