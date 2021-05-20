Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $333,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,860.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 188.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $993.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.