Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

