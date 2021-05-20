Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,470 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

