Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 3%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $67.34. 1,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

