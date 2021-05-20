Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $81.88

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.88, but opened at $78.62. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

