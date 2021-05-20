Trivest Advisors Ltd Lowers Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,863 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 14.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $50,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,561. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

