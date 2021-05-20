Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $344,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,085. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

