TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and $4.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000957 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

