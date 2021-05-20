TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $341.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,125,523,285 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

