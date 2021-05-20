Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GDS in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $118,900,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

